Maritime and environmental law enforcement authorities reportedly released 77 olive ridley turtle hatchlings into the water in Barangay Napsan, Puerto Princesa City.

The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG), together with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO), Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), and Bantay Pawikan released them on March 31.

According to P/Lt. Anna Viola Abenojar, 2nd SOU-MG information officer, a resident named Felix Paira discovered a turtle nest near Napsan Beach on February 5. Paira then contacted Bantay Pawikan’s Hener Sublemente and Edgar Castillon, who later monitored the nest until the turtles hatched.

The hatchlings were later identified as olive ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea), the world’s smallest sea turtle, which grows to about two feet in diameter and weighs 70 to 100 pounds.

“Authorities waited for almost two months until the said eggs were hatched and ready to be released back into their habitat,” Abenojar said.

“The 2nd SOU PNP Maritime Group, tasked with sustainably protecting the maritime environment, is grateful to be part of the said notable event, not only for saving the lives of the people but also for saving the lives of the species that bring balance to our ecosystem,” she added.