The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) conducted a tree planting initiative across various parts of Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City, Narra, Balabac, and Coron, on June 18.

Police Captain Anna Viola Abenojar, spokesperson of the SOU-MG, said this is part of their ongoing PNP mission through environmental conservation and coastal protection in communities. Similar to mangrove planting along coastlines, it aims to safeguard fish and other marine resources inhabiting rivers and seas.

“Patuloy ang aming isinasagawang malawakang pagtatanim ng puno upang mahikayat natin ang ating mga kababayan na makiisa sa pagpreserba at pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa ating mga yamang dagat at kalikasan, hindi lamang para sa kasalukuyan kundi sa mga susunod pang henerasyon,” said Abenojar.

A total of 720 mangrove propagules were planted along the coastlines in the mentioned areas, along with 100 Ipil trees and 100 coconut trees. The agency partnered with stakeholders, volunteers, schools and universities, barangay officials, AMPA Guards, 4Ps beneficiaries, Philippine Coast Guard, BJMP, and others.

Abenojar added that tree planting greatly helps in preventing soil erosion and mitigating floods during heavy rains, supporting the government’s greening program nationwide.

Meanwhile, their unit, together with stakeholders and local governments in the province, plans to undertake more environmental activities this year under their Police Lieutenant Colonel Leopoldo Ferrer Jr., including coastal cleanups and Information Educational Campaigns (IEC) in communities, as part of their commitment to environmental stewardship.