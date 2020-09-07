Maritime police authorities arrest 2 Brooke’s Point residents for illegal logging

Arrested by operatives of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) for cutting lumber using an unlicensed chainsaw were Merdilito Umbacan, 32, and his helper Alfonso Padon Parangue, 32, both residents of Brooke’s Point.

Two residents of Brooke’s Point were arrested in an anti illegal logging operation Wednesday in Barangay Aribungos.

Arrested by operatives of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) for cutting lumber using an unlicensed chainsaw were Merdilito Umbacan, 32, and his helper Alfonso Padon Parangue, 32, both residents of Brooke’s Point.

Authorities confiscated the chainsaw and the lumber that they had collected.

The operation was carried out by the personnel of the 2nd SOU-MG Rio-Tuba detachment led by P/Cms Richard Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Balabac Special Boat Unit (SBU) led by P/Cpt. Dandy Ferriol Jr. together with personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Balabac and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), recovered 729.8 board feet of abandoned lumber with an estimated market value of P18,245 at Barangay Catagupan.

P/Lt. Anna Viola Abenojar, the spokesperson of the 2nd SOU-MG, said they are on continuously conducting anti-illegal logging and fishing around the area.

“Talagang marami kaming naa-apprehend sa previous month hanggang ngayon, masasabi natin na hindi naman sobrang talamak na pero talagang merong nangyayaring illegal activity sa area,” Abenojar told Palawan News.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.