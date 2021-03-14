Maritime authorities rescue 26 passengers of distressed motorboat in Taytay

Coast Guard and maritime police personnel hold a rope from the distressed motorized boat off Paly Island, Taytay town, northern Palawan to rescue its 26 passengers and crew. | Photo courtesy of 2nd SOU-MG

Maritime authorities in Taytay rescued Sunday morning around 26 passengers and crew, including plebiscite servers carrying five ballot boxes, from a distressed motorized boat that left Barangay Paly.

2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) spokesperson P/Lt. Anna Viola Abenojar said the motorized boat had just left Paly Island around 8 a.m. on March 14 when its rudder broke.

Passengers and crew of the distressed motorized boat transfer to the rescue vessel on March 14, 2021, off Paly Island, Taytay. | Photo courtesy of 2nd SOU-MG

“Kaaalis lang nila ng Paly Island, tapos around 8:30 a.m., tumawag na sila ng rescue dahil hindi na makatakbo ang bangka dahil nalaglag ang timon,” she said.

Abenojar said rescue teams from them and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) fetched the stranded passengers and crew around 10 a.m. They all arrived safely on mainland Taytay around 12 p.m. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)

