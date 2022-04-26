Councilor Peter “Jimbo” Maristela who is running for Puerto Princesa City mayor has filed a blotter report at the Puerto Princesa City police following a stoning incident he encountered in Barangay Tagburos at around 10:00 in the evening on Monday, while his convoy of vehicles were driving back to the city following a campaign sortie in the northern barangays.

The left window of Maristela’s car, where he, his wife, and several staff members was riding, was damaged by a rock during the incident, the police blotter said. No one was injured in the incident.

“Na-report na namin sa PNP Puerto Princesa ang nangyari. Malaki ang tiwala ko sa ating pulisya, na magsasagawa sila ng investigation hinggil dito at malaman natin ang katotohanan at maparusahan ang may kasalanan,” Maristela said through Facebook Messenger, Tuesday.

A police official confirmed the incident in an interview with Palawan News.

- Advertisement -

“Galing ng (Barangay) Maoyon, nangampanya. Pagbalik nila ng Puerto ng mangyari yun, bandang alas 10, malapit na sa boundary ng Tagburos at San Jose, binato ang sasakyan,” the official said.

The police sent investigators to the site of the incident following the report, noting that similar incidents have also been reported in the past.

“Hindi lang ito ang insidente na may binato dito banda. Iniikutan na ito ng mga tropa kasi may mga previous na na insidente ng mga pamamato dito, mga kabataan,” the investigator said.

He added, however, that there is no evidence that the incident may be election-related and that it is most likely a random incident.

“Nag iimbestiga ang tropa for the purpose na hindi lang sa insidente na ito. Hindi ito related sa politika, kasi madilim, hindi ma-identify ang mga sasakyan na dadaan,” he said.

Maristela likewise said he is thankful that no one was hurt in the incident, since he was travelling with his wife and several colleagues.

“Mabuti walang nasaktan sa amin. Sana lang hindi po ito intentional. Sapagkat hangad natin ang malinis at mapayapa na eleksyon dito sa ating lungsod,” he added. (with reports from Patricia Laririt)