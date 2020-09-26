Maristela launches ‘Tulong Puhunan’ small loans project

City Councilor Peter Maristela and his wife Daisy launched the “Tulong Puhunan” for residents of San Pedro who wish to start small businesses.

City Councilor Jimbo Maristela and his wife Daisy launched the “Tulong Puhunan” for residents of San Pedro who wish to start small businesses.

An amount of P3,000 was distributed each to the 40 selected and qualified residents of the barangay which will be returned on instalment basis or P250 weekly, until the initial amount borrowed is paid.

Daisy said the initiative aims to help their families start and provide additional capital to their business.

“Nag-iisip kasi kami ng puwedeng maitulong sa ating mga kabarangay. Ang purpose lang talaga nito ay makatulong na magsimula ng business o kaya pandagdag puhunan, para hindi na rin kayo humiram sa may interest,” she said.

“Kapag good payer naman kayo at may magandang blessing sa amin ay pwede kayo ulit pahiramin na baka may dagdag,” Daisy added.

She said that purok presidents are the co-makers who are also tasked to collect and remit the weekly payments.

“Pakiusap lang sana namin na sana walang magpalya sa bayad, ngayon ang release ninyo then may interval na one week bago kayo singilin-October 9 na ulit kayo sisingilin. Weekly po ang singil ng ating mga purok leader, sila din po ang maghahatid sa amin, kapag hindi po nakapagbayad ay ang purok leader ninyo ang magbabayad,” Daisy said.

Maristela explained that they are also planning to expand the same project in other nearby barangays but pilot area is San Pedro.

“Alam nyo naman noong nakaraang election ay si Daisy ay lumapit sa mga purok leaders, at noong pinalad na nanalo ako ay nag-isip [siya] kung anong magiging proyekto. Sabi nila ay livelihood, maraming naging usapan kaya lang nagka-pandemic. Ngayon ay naisip namin na simulan ‘yong ganito,” he said.

Maristela also said there will be additional beneficiaries once the initial borrowers have paid their responsibilities.

He said the amount may be small, but it could already help the residents during the pandemic.

“Puwede na ang P3,000 kahit maliit para may masimulan lang na pagkakakitaan araw-araw. Noong una ay gusto may interest pero para hindi mabigatan ay wala na. After three months ay dadami ang makikinabang. Tulong puhunan ang tawag dito dahil tulong lang talaga, walang interest,” he said.

The amount use for the small loans project is from their personal savings.

