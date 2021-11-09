Some 35 small vendors from Barangay Maunlad have received assistance from City Councilor Jimbo Maristela under his Tulong Puhunan Program.

Maristela and his wife Daisy launched the program in October 2020 from the own savings of their family.

Maristela said there were around 300 beneficiaries from Barangays of San Pedro, Tagumpay, and Old Market under the program.

Maristela said the amount may be small, but it could already help the residents for their livelihood to sustain the need of their families.

“[Ang programa na ito ay] upang tulungan ang maliliit nating kababayan na magkaroon ng puhunan. Isa sa mga plataforma de gobyerno ni Atty. Maristela na maglaan ang city government ng pondo na magpapahiram ng puhunan sa ating mga kababayan ng walang interes para makatulong sa kanilang paghahanapbuhay,” Maristela said.

He also said that he has put up a small loans project to help selected residents of Puerto Princesa City start their own livelihood activities.

Maristela said he and his wife Daisy launched the “Tulong Puhunan” for residents of San Pedro who wish to start small businesses.

An amount of P3,000 was distributed to each qualified resident, with the loan to be paid on an installment basis or P250 weekly, until the initial amount borrowed is paid.

“Nag-iisip kasi kami ng puwedeng maitulong sa ating mga kabarangay. Ang purpose lang talaga nito ay makatulong na magsimula ng business o kaya pandagdag puhunan, para hindi na rin kayo humiram sa may interest,” Daisy said during the launching of the program in Barangay San Pedro as the pilot area.

“Puwede na ang P3,000 kahit maliit para may masimulan lang na pagkakakitaan araw-araw. Noong una ay gusto may interest pero para hindi mabigatan ay wala na. After three months ay dadami ang makikinabang. Tulong puhunan ang tawag dito dahil tulong lang talaga, walang interest,” he said.