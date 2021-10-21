The Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA) has reported P82 million in agricultural damages and losses caused by severe tropical storm Maring in Palawan, as local officials prepare to assist affected farmers.

According to the OPA, it would prepare a recommendation to the provincial government about its assistance to affected farmers after consolidating the overall damage based on the assessment report received by various Offices of Municipal Agriculture (OMA).

Provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal said in a text message to Palawan News that even the OPA is still in the process of consolidation, but there are already rice seeds that can be provided to affected farmers from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The flooding was caused by the intensified southwest monsoon or habagat due to the presence of severe tropical storm Maring last week. The towns in southern Palawan were greatly affected by the flooding that happened and left damages to the agricultural sector.

- Advertisement -

“What we are doing now is to consolidate the final damages after which we will prepare [a] recommendation to PGP (Provincial Government of Palawan), initially there are rice seeds provided by the DA. That is for rice (farmers), for other sectors (is) on process ang ginagawa naming plan. Wait lang namin (to) complete (the) damage report,” he said.

Rice, corn, high-value crops, and cattle are covered agricultural commodities, according to the final report provided by Mila Veneranda of OPA as of October 20 consolidation of the effect of damages from October 11 to 12.

Rice has total damage of P71,431,695.64, corn has total damage of P3,272,000, high-value crops have a total damage of P5,010,405.63, and livestock has total damage of P2,484,470. The total damages for all of the commodities come to P82,198, 571.27.

In a text message on Wednesday, Veneranda stated that the entire amount of damages is based on what the OMA sent to the OPA.

Approximately 2,274 rice growers were impacted by the floods. There are 199 affected farmers in Bataraza with a total affected land area of 397.20-hectares (ha), 143 farmers in Brooke’s Point with a total damaged land area of 218.33 ha, 245 farmers in Sofronio Espaola with a total damaged land area of 348.75 ha, and 47 farmers in Puerto Princesa with a total damaged land area of 48.94 ha.

Farmers in Narra, Rizal, and Quezon towns were the most impacted, with 663, 441, and 435 respectively. The overall damaged land area in Narra is 1,162.53 hectares, making it one of the most severely affected towns in the south in terms of fatalities; in Rizal, the affected land area is 613.30 ha, with 759.13 ha in Rizal.

San Vicente has 49 impacted rice farmers with 49.75 ha of damaged land, Dumaran has six farmers with four ha of damaged land, and Roxas has 46 farmers with 41.73 ha of damaged land.

The grand total of damages per towns are P8,507,720 for Bataraza, P5,922,804 in Brooke’s Point, P140,280 in Dumaran, P11,817,600 in Sofronio Española, P20,594,320 in Narra, P7,964,512.50 in Quezon, P15,330,800 in Rizal, P474,183.40 in Puerto Princesa, P679,475.74 in Roxas, and P1,150,362.50 in San Vicente.

In damaged corn, the towns of Narra, Bataraza, and Sofronio Española recorded 41 affected farmers. The affected farmers of high-value crops are 22 in Puerto Princesa, 58 in Sofronio Española, two in San Vicente, and six in Rizal town for a total of 88 farmers.

The barangays of Aramaywan, Tinagong Dagat, Ipilan, Malinao, Princess Urudja, Batang-Batang, Calategas, and Taritien in the municipality of Narra have a total value production loss of P2,116,630 while the barangays of Bonobono and Inogbong in the municipality of Bataraza have a total value production loss of P264,640 in livestock. The town of Rizal recorded P103,200 in the barangays of Panalingaan, Latud, and Bunog.