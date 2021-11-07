An estimated 800 families whose homes were damaged by severe tropical storm Maring in Narra received assistance from the national government before the weekend.

Each family received P5,000, vitamins, face masks and shields, and food, according to acting Narra vice mayor Clarito Demaala IV.

Prizes like bicycles were also given through a raffle. Demaala said vaccines were also offered to the typhoon victims who wish to receive their jabs against COVID-19.

Demaala expressed gratitude to the national government, particularly to vice presidential candidate and incumbent senator Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for the assistance.

He also recognized the efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWD), the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), and other offices that contributed to a relief operation in town.

“Isang malaking dagok man ang natamo ng ating bayan noong lumipas na Bagyong Maring, patuloy naman tayong lumalaban para isaayos muli ang ating mga buhay, at bayan. Sa puntong ito nais kong ipagpasalamat ang mga mabubuting puso ni Senator Bong Go, and Presidente Rodrigo R. Duterte – sa tulong na inyong inihatid agad agad matapos naming ilapit ang aming mga kababayan sa inyong tanggapan upang mabigyan ng tulong,” Demaala said.

Around 2,000 families were affected by severe tropical storm Maring in Narra town when it triggered massive floods in some major rivers.