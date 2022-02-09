Authorities in Palawan recently recovered high-powered firearms in three separate operations in the towns of Roxas and Brooke’s Point.

Operating forces of Joint Task Force Peacock (JTF Peacock), Joint Task Group North, and other intelligence operatives recovered a M14 rifle in Sitio Karatong on February 1, and a M14 rifle, improvised hand grenades, 203 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, five M14 magazines, bandolier, backpack, and assorted documents in Sitio Bayugon on February 4, both in Barangay Tinitian, Roxas, according to a report by the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde).

During an operation in Sitio Inababoy, Barangay Aribungos last February 6, joint forces of JTF Peacock, Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4), 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC) of the Philippine National Police, and other operating units recovered a M16 and a M14 rifle, chest rig, bandolier, leaflets, sweatshirts with NPA markings, solar panels, batteries, AVR, and power bank.

3MBde commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida said the recovered high-powered firearms and other war materials were part of the inventory of armaments hidden by former rebels in the province.

“For the past months, our brigade continued to recover CTG war materials in various parts of Northern Palawan. Recently, a tip-off from reliable sources brought us to Brooke’s Point, which resulted in this recovery. The JTF Peacock will not stop its relentless military operations until we finally put an end to the communist armed conflict in the province of Palawan,” Larida said.