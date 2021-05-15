Marines, cops initiate Mother’s day activities in El Nido

The Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) conducted different activities in the municipality of El Nido in connection with Mother’s Day celebration last Sunday, March 9.

As part of their Damayan sa Kapwa program, personnel of MBLT-3 assisted in a gift-giving activity in Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido where a total of 300 gift packs were distributed to residents.

“To all the mothers around the world, from MBLT 3, we salute you on your heroism, unconditional love, care and support. We wish you excellent health, more power, more strength and more inspiring experiences as you celebrate your special day and in the days to come,” Cpt. Dennis Sadlay, MBLT-3 Civil Military Operations (CMO) officer, said.

Meanwhile, in Brgy. Villa Libertad, the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) launched “Oplan Ablig Para sa Pasada” in partnership with 23rd Marine Company of MBLT-3.

The activity aims to empower tricycle drivers and operators who participated, on the campaign against terrorism and criminality specifically illegal drugs and rape, and to create force multipliers in maintaining a peaceful and orderly environment in the community.

A brief introduction to terorism and important roles of individual were discussed during the program.

The drivers and operators also underwent orientation on their responsibilities as one of the frontliners in preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

“This joint initiative of MBLT 3 and our PNP counterpart endeavors to instill responsibility among citizens as collaborator for deterrence against criminality and terrorism in support to our government thrust and programs,” Sadlay said.

“Likewise, we always look forward on empowering each and every individual as we continue to harness steps towards achieving a peaceful, orderly and healthy community. More so, we firmly believe that what we need are well informed, responsible and disciplined citizens especially in this most challenging times,” he added.

