The Marine Battalion Landing Team-9 Marine Amphibious Ready Unit (MBLT-9 MARU), in partnership with SM City Puerto Princesa and the Puerto Princesa City government, held the first Padyak Palawan on Saturday, May 18.

The first-ever Padyak Palawan, themed ‘Wheels of Unity, Protecting our Sovereignty,’ gathered around 400 bikers for a 30-kilometer bike ride around the city, aiming to raise awareness of the country’s territorial rights and sovereignty in the WPS.

The bikers pedaled around the city starting from SM, going to Malvar Street, turning onto Rizal Avenue, then proceeding to Barangays Tagburos and Irawan, and returned to SM where a short program was held afterwards.