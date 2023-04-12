The maritime police rescued a green sea turtle that had become entangled in a fish coral in Brgy. Bahile, Puerto Princesa City, on Tuesday morning, April 11.

The rescue of the green sea turtle, which weighs roughly 30 kilos and measures 27 inches in length and 24 inches in width, was led by PSMS Gerynn Lagrada and supervised by their commander, P/Lt. Col. Rae Charles DR Enrile, according to the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG).

With the assistance of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) and Project Development Officer II Glenn Destriza, head of the Enforcement Section, the turtle was safely returned to the Buenavista Sanctuary.

Enrile thanked the PCSD and other locals for their participation and aid in the rescue operation. He highlighted that it is everyone’s obligation to conserve and preserve the ecosystem and its inhabitants, as many are becoming extinct.

He added that the successful rescue effort demonstrates the maritime group’s dedication to the protection of the environment and its residents.

Enrile also emphasized the significance of partnership between government agencies and local communities in protecting Palawan’s natural riches and biodiversity. (R. Rodriguez)

About Post Author