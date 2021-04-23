Marine brigade implements one week lockdown

The 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) in Puerto Princesa City will impose a week-long lockdown inside its premises starting today, April 23 to 30 following the hard lockdown declaration of the city government in five barangays.

3MBde spokesperson Cpt. Orchie Bobis told Palawan News on Thursday night that the lockdown, although Barangay Tiniguiban where it is located is not a critical zone, is a part of the brigade’s preventive measures and to help the city government of Puerto Princesa in averting the spread of the virus.

“Walang COVID-19 positive sa brigade. This lockdown in our camp is to help the city government in fighting the spread of virus kasi hindi naman natin alam kung sino pa ang nahawa ng virus maliban sa mga naka-lockdown na barangay. Hindi natin sure kung malinis sa virus ang ibang barangay,” she said.

“We will help the city in controlling our own personnel to stay at home. We will also keep our camp as COVID-19 free,” added Bobis.

She said minimum health standards will be strictly implemented inside the camp while only duty roving and marketing personnel are allowed to go outside the camp.

Bobis also stated that they are committed to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19 in Puerto Princesa City.

“We will be part of the solution in this crisis, and not an added burden or problem,” she added.

As of now, Puerto Princesa City now has a total of 284 active cases as of Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

