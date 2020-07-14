Marinduque logs 7th confirmed COVID-19 case

The Provincial Health Office (PHO), in a statement issued on Monday, said that the asymptomatic patient has no travel history or known contact with a COVID-19 positive case.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—Marinduque logged its seventh confirmed COVID-19 case, a patient who died a week ago due to vehicular accident.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO), in a statement issued on Monday, said that the asymptomatic patient has no travel history or known contact with a COVID-19 positive case.

“Based on his death certificate, the motorcycle accident was the cause of his death. (Ayon sa kanyang death certificate, ang aksidente sa motor ang sanhi ng kanyang pagkamatay),” the statement said.

The deceased male patient, who was between 40 to 44-years-old, was first admitted at the Marinduque Provincial Hospital on July 3 due to a motorcycle accident that happened in Mogpog town. He was transferred to the East Avenue Medical Center in Metro Manila on July 4 as his condition deteriorated due to “massive brain injury”.

As part of the protocol by the admitting hospital, he was swabbed for the confirmatory test, which returned positive on July 11, or six days after he died on July 5.

The local health authorities are now conducting contact tracing for those who had direct contact with the deceased patient.

The recent development brings the total COVID-19 tally in Marinduque to seven.

(With a report from Jane Tumalac)

