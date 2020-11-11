Marinduque holds webinar series on culture

The series, held every Friday afternoon, was launched to celebrate the Marinduque centennial, the Marinduque State College (MSC) said in a press statement sent Monday.

Boac, MARINDUQUE – Through the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) subsistence grants, Kalinga ng Sining (KNS) “arts for healing and transformation,” Marinduque State College (MSC) regional art center (RAC) Kaisa sa Sining (KSS) mounted a series of online talk and performances in September.

The series, held every Friday afternoon, was launched to celebrate the Marinduque centennial, the Marinduque State College (MSC) said in a press statement sent Monday.

MSC said it started with a research sharing by Dr. Rex Asuncion with Araling Marinduke on September 11, which explored the cultural potential and development along with the teacher-scholars of the Graduate Diploma in Cultural Education (GDCE) MIMAROPA.

The next installment was the SineMarinduke online discussion with Joseph Laban, Raiza Masculino, and Aizel Lacdao on September 18, which revolved around the challenges and persistence of creative expression through film and cinema.

Theater and performing arts practitioners were featured on September 25 in Tanghal Marinduke with Danny Ledesma Mandia, Rex Sandro Nepomuceno, and Bryan Viray.

To complement the KNS series, to make sense of the new normal in education, the GDCE teacher-scholars also presented their learnings and insights from CulEd 200: pedagogy of cultural education with Vince Justin Roland Madriaga; CulEd203: cultural diversity and languages of the Philippines with Sir John Earl Manlisis; CulEd 204: Re-view of history and heritage with Rizalyn Magno; and to cap the series off, CulEd 205: Philippine arts with Jerahmeel Laderas, and Mark Christopher Roi Montemayor.

This November, in celebration of the National Children’s Month, the Marinduque State College (MSC) Siklab Society will be rendering a number of performances based on research and immersion with Marinduque’s tangible and intangible heritage. | via Shoogar Santos

(Randy T. Nobleza, is a Ph.D. Associate Professor I of the School of Arts and Sciences at the Marinduque State College)