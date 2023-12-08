Marina Palawan, a property under the Panorama Group of Companies, Inc., invites guests to enjoy a fully-rounded experience at its newly reopened resort, which offers stunning views of Puerto Princesa City’s bay.

Situated in Purok Sandiwa, Barangay Tiniguiban, approximately 20 minutes from the airport, Marina Palawan provides a peaceful retreat that blends island living with the amenities of urban life.

Marina Palawan, a waterfront hotel situated in Puerto Princesa and established in 1995, has just celebrated its 28th anniversary. Originally known as “Marina de Bay,” the resort earned its reputation as a favored anchorage for private yachts and boats, an aspect that played a key role in shaping its current name.

Marina Palawan is a key element in the Panorama Group’s holistic tourism strategy, which merges aspects of hospitality, travel, and agritourism. Focused on enriching the tourist experience in Puerto Princesa City, the resort is renowned for its outstanding island escape and unique accommodation options.

Featuring rooms designed with a distinct Filipino flair using brick, and facilities that capture the essence of island life, Marina Palawan offers a wide selection of accommodations. This includes the various categories of Marina Suites (standard, superior, and deluxe) as well as the Marina Villas. Every room is well-equipped with modern amenities such as a flat-screen cable TV, air conditioning, and a mini-fridge.

The attached bathrooms are equipped with both hot and cold showers and a full array of toiletries. Price points start at P2,580 for the Marina Villas and go up to P3,880 for the deluxe Marina Suites, with each rate encompassing a continental breakfast and pool access for two guests.

Marina Palawan offers a breathtaking panoramic view of Puerto Princesa Bay and the mountain ranges. Guests can relax in the infinity pool overlooking the bay for an entrance fee of P250 per adult and P150 per child. Adventure seekers can rent kayaks and paddleboards at P350 per hour to explore the nearby bay.

Groups can utilize Marina’s conference room and restaurant for private meetings and events, with a capacity of up to 50 people in a classroom setting. Looking ahead to 2024, Marina Palawan promises additional amenities such as the Marina Wellness and Spa and the Dine by the Bay restaurant.

For a unique Palawan experience, book your holiday staycation or getaway at Marina Palawan. Contact them through their Facebook page, Marina by Panorama (https://www.facebook.com/marinabypanorama), or on Instagram at @marinabypanorama (https://www.instagram.com/marinabypanorama). For inquiries, you can reach them via email at marinabypanorama@gmail.com or by phone at 09190707030.