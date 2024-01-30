The usual morning routine for many residents of Puerto Princesa City involves savoring breakfast in the comfort of their own homes. Little do they ponder that this morning meal can evolve into an enchanting experience by partaking in it at picturesque spots that provide awe-inspiring vistas.

For travelers seeking to elevate their city vacation, it’s essential to discover breakfast spots that can enrich their overall experience. Imagine indulging in your morning meal at a bay-side location, where the rising sun paints a mesmerizing tableau, turning an ordinary morning into a truly unforgettable adventure.

And right here in Puerto Princesa, there’s a perfect spot for this enchanting experience – the Marina Palawan Breakfast Club

Marina Palawan, a well-established presence in the city’s hospitality industry, introduces its newest feature—the Marina Palawan Breakfast Club. Operating from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., this restaurant with a classic diner vibe provides a stunning panoramic view of Puerto Princesa Bay, rendering it an ideal place to begin your day.

A serene sunrise moment over calm waters, cup in hand.

As part of the Panorama Group of Companies, Inc., Marina Palawan has played a substantial role in boosting tourism in the city and province. With operations dating back to 1995, the establishment is now marking its 28th anniversary and remains dedicated to offering a comprehensive experience in the realms of hospitality, travel, and agritourism.

The Marina Palawan Breakfast Club beckons guests to savor more than just a meal; it offers a sweeping vista of Puerto Princesa Bay. With a fresh selection of dishes to discover on every visit, it is the perfect destination following a morning jog or bike ride around the Balayong Sports Complex, presenting a range of options, from their unique take on full Filipino breakfast, a combination of Filipino favorites longganisa, tapa and Palawan lamayo, to a delectable, cheesy French omelette.

Beyond the culinary experience, Marina Palawan stands out for its diverse facilities, including room accommodations, recreational activities, and a breathtaking view of the bay and mountain ranges. The tranquil space serves as an ideal location for travelers seeking a quiet getaway.

Traditional English breakfast with eggs sunny-side up, bacon, sausage, beans, and toast.

Located in Purok Sandiwa, Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, the resort offers 26 uniquely Filipino-designed brick rooms and island-vibe facilities, divided into Marina Suites, Marina Villas, and Marina Cabins, all equipped with modern amenities.

During the initial soft launch in December 2023, there is a limited-time offer with room rates starting at P 2,580 for brick villas, which includes continental breakfast and access to the pool for two people.

“Marina Palawan doesn’t just stop at accommodations; it offers an infinity pool overlooking Puerto Princesa Bay. Guests can explore the bay further by renting kayaks and paddleboards. The resort also provides spaces for private events and meetings, accommodating up to 50 people.

As 2024 unfolds, it promises additional amenities like the Marina Wellness and Spa, and restaurant “Dine by the Bay.” The infinity pool entrance fee is set at P 250 for adults and P150 for children.

A fresh cup of coffee complements a traditional Filipino breakfast with a scenic backdrop at Marina Palawan.

For those ready to experience Marina Palawan’s unique blend of Filipino hospitality and island living, bookings can be made by reaching out through their Facebook and Instagram accounts or contacting them via email and phone.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marinabypanorama

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marinabypanorama

Email: marinabypanorama@gmail.com

Phone: 09190707030