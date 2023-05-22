The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has launched a thorough investigation into the personnel responsible for the recent catastrophic oil spill caused by the MT Princess Empress, a tanker owned and operated by RDC Reield Marine Services, Inc.

The Department of Transportation (DOTs) said in a statement that as part of their commitment to accountability, MARINA has revoked the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) of the shipping company, imposing a significant fine for unauthorized operation.

Following a comprehensive examination of the incident, MARINA’s fact-finding team submitted their investigation report to the DOTr and the MARINA Anti-Graft and Corruption Committee. Based on their findings, the maritime authority has initiated inquiries into the alleged administrative violations surrounding the issuance of statutory certificates to the ill-fated vessel.

During a media briefing held by MARINA’s spokesperson and legal service director, Atty. Sharon Aledo, it was revealed that the investigation would encompass the entire process, from the vessel’s construction to the issuance of registration and safety certificates.

Aledo emphasized that the investigation would adhere to a meticulous procedural framework.

“We will look into the alleged violations, pagdating po doon sa naging construction niya hanggang sa issuance po ng statutory certificates including registration and safety certificates and it will follow a process,” said Aledo.

The revocation of RDC Reield Marine Services, Inc.’s CPC by the MARINA-National Capital Region was announced, signaling the gravity of the consequences faced by the shipping company, the DOTr said further.

If RDC fails to submit an appeal within the prescribed 15-day period from the May 11 revocation, the decision will become final and immediately executory. At that point, the CPC revocation would render RDC unable to resume operations.

Aledo further stated that a cease-and-desist order remains in effect against RDC, preventing the company from resuming activities until the necessary authority is reinstated. In addition to the CPC revocation, once the decision becomes final and executory, RDC will be slapped with a substantial fine of P100,000 for operating without the required authorization.

This course of action aligns with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista’s directive of ensuring accountability and upholding a zero-tolerance policy towards shortcuts, official negligence, and the disregard of rules. MARINA’s investigation signifies a significant step toward identifying the responsible parties and implementing appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The oil spill, which occurred in Oriental Mindoro and neighboring areas, has had far-reaching ecological and economic consequences. Efforts are already underway to mitigate the damage, with various organizations collaborating to restore the affected marine ecosystems and provide assistance to affected communities.

As the investigation progresses, stakeholders and the public eagerly await the outcomes, hoping for a fair resolution that ensures justice, accountability, and heightened safety standards within the maritime industry.

