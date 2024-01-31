Maremegmeg Beach in El Nido has gained recognition on Lonely Planet’s list of “100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches” for 2024.

The site has earned a spot in Lonely Planet’s latest travel guidebook, making it a must-visit destination for travel enthusiasts this year.

Referred to as Las Cabanas Beach due to its proximity to a local resort, Lonely Planet describes it as the nearest appealing beach with an exciting sunset bar scene centered around Beach Shack and Maremegmeg Beach Bar.

Lonely Planet said one of the appealing features of Maremegmeg Beach is a zipline that extends across the water, connecting the mainland to an island offshore. This zipline provides both one-way and round-trip options, with prices set at ₱500 and ₱900, respectively. Local tricycle drivers highly endorse this experience, and the usual fare for a one-way journey covering the approximately 6-kilometer distance from El Nido is ₱150.

Recently, the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) said El Nido remains the province’s most popular municipal destination, attracting 518,385 visitors in 2023.

Alongside El Nido in the World’s 100 Best Beaches is also Pacifico Beach in Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

Lonely Planet’s coffee table book takes readers on a journey from hidden gems in Thailand to the pristine pink-white shores of Greece’s Elafonisi Beach. This comprehensive guide is the ultimate resource for igniting the wanderlust of travelers and planning their next idyllic beach escapade.

The book includes a diverse selection of stunning destinations such as the Trang Islands in Thailand, the picturesque Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, the renowned Maremegmeg Beach (also known as Las Cabanas Beach) in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, the serene Sunayama Beach in Japan, the breathtaking Whitehaven Beach in Queensland, Australia, the golden Zlatni Rat in Croatia, the striking Scala dei Turchi in Sicily, Italy, the captivating Formentera in the Balearic Islands, Spain, the enchanting Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, the remote Rauoisandur in Iceland, the scenic Baia dos Porcos in Brazil, the pristine Manuel Antonio Beach in Costa Rica, the picturesque Gardner Bay in Espanola, Galapagos, the enchanting Tulum Beach in Mexico, the tranquil Sandbanks Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada, the picturesque Sand Harbor on Lake Tahoe, USA, and the stunning Hanalei Bay in Kauai, USA, among others.

Lonely Planet, a brand under the umbrella of Red Ventures Company, has held the position of the world’s premier travel guidebook brand since its establishment in 1973. It consistently provides travelers with both inspirational and reliable information, catering to the diverse needs of globetrotters worldwide. With a reach extending to hundreds of millions of travelers annually through online and print mediums, Lonely Planet empowers adventurers to unlock remarkable experiences around the globe.