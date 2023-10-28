President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged local chief executives on Thursday during the Philippine Mayors’ Forum in Quezon City to forge international tie-ups with their counterparts from other countries to learn best practices for improving the delivery of public services.

“Let me challenge our mayors to not only make the most out of this forum. Let us make good use of this forum,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that programs similar to the forum could be “a very effective multiplier” in terms of the government’s efforts and the support of the United Nations (UN), which would accelerate capacity-building for local governments.

The President added that the lessons learned from UN programs should be applied and disseminated to their constituents.

“In that way, we are able to achieve more. So we must also explore international partnership such as that with your counterpart, not only in the Philippines but in other countries as well. In that way, we will learn the best, best practices in improving public service delivery. I assure you, our mayors, that this administration will remain your leading partner in enhancing your capacities to achieve our sustainable development goals and Ambisyon Natin 2040,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the Forum was the most opportune time for national government agencies and LGUs to come together—with the support of international partners—to augment strategies and approaches towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the discussions would result in the wider adoption of multi-level governance, the development of smarter and more sustainable communities, and the strengthening of more resilient local institutions.

“I welcome this forum which seeks to harness the power of innovation, digital governance, and resiliency-building to ensure that the government can better respond to the demands of the times and, when I speak of government, I speak of government at every level,” Marcos said.