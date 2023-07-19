President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently launched the Food Stamp Program (FSP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), outlining his administration’s efforts to mitigate poverty and hunger.

“We have always tried to rise up from the throes of poverty but the problem of hunger and malnutrition still remains. And that’s why it has become a priority of this government that we will fight all the poverty. We will put in all the programs so that one day we can say that we are able to give our people, at the very least, the food that they need to survive, the nutrition that they need to survive,” Marcos said.

“That is the dream of this administration. That is what we are hoping to achieve in this administration, that by the end of 2028, we can say that we have done everything to reduce the hunger and poverty in our country, and to be able to be sure that we can provide a good, healthy, and productive life for our people,” he added.

Marcos said that his administration would ensure an abundant food supply, as well as food nutritional value of the food that would be provided on the table especially to the children and nursing mothers through the FSP.

He said that the program was made possible with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Food Programme and other foreign entities.

Marcos said he recalled the experience of the Filipinos when the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic where everyone experienced difficulties in terms of the prices of basic commodities and in terms of the supply of agricultural commodities.

Marcos said the DSWD first tested the FSP to 50 food to poor families, including pregnant women and lactating moms in Tondo, Manila.

He said the FSP, or the “Walang Gutom 2027”, would provide electronic benefit transfers that will be loaded with food credits amounting to P3,000 to purchase a select list of food commodities from DSWD accredited local retailers.

FSP program would also be intended to target the bottom one million households from “Listahanan 3” who belong to the food poor criteria as defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Marcos said that the DSWD field personnel would go around the country to demonstrate how to use the food stamps and how to avail of the benefits that come through it.

“So again, let us thank our partners in this very important program. Of course, the DSWD has been the lead agency. The ADB has been… it was actually a part of the discussion when I went to visit ADB and it was proposed by the Asian Development Bank that we have a food stamp program,” Marcos said.