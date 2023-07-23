In effort to strengthen the national economy, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. intends to conduct a 3-day, from July 25 to 27, state visit in Malaysia to bolster bilateral cooperation with the Malaysian government next week, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Ma. Teresita Daza said on Friday during a press briefing in Malacanang, Manila.

“During this meeting, he will meet with both the Malaysian King, the 16th King of Malaysia, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and he will pursue bilateral cooperation in priority areas…are actually in support of the economic agenda of the country,” Daza said.

Marcos would be accompanied by First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos along with other cabinet members and businessmen.

Daza said that in the bilateral meeting with Malaysians, Marcos would give the priority on of areas agriculture, food security, tourism, digital economy and the people-to-people exchange.

Daza said that Marcos opted to look into the possibilities of taking consideration the”Halal” system and the Islamic Banking.

“We’re also expecting that the meeting with key Malaysian businessmen and business leaders will hopefully generate investment pledges from Malaysian companies,” Daza said.

Based on Trade and Industry department records, Malaysia is one the top 10 trading partner of the Philippines, the top 22nd source of approved investments in the Philippines in 2022, and ranked top 20 in terms of source of tourist arrivals in 2023.