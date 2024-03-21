President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will travel to Washington D.C. on April 11, 2024, for the first United States-Japan-Philippines Trilateral Summit to advance an agenda with both countries with whom the Philippines shares important strategic defense, security, and economic interests.

According to the statement released by the Philippine Embassy, the summit will be a milestone opportunity to reaffirm the robust alliance between the Philippines and the United States and the Strategic Partnership it shares with Japan.

The embassy said that together with US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Marcos will highlight trilateral cooperation as a natural progression of the Philippines’ historical and strong ties with these countries, thereby enhancing coordination and collaboration on common priority areas.

The embassy said that topics to be discussed will range from maritime cooperation to infrastructure development, economic resiliency, trade and investment, clean energy and climate, as well as cybersecurity and the digital economy, among other matters.

Marcos, while in Washington D.C., will also be hosted by Biden in the White House for a meeting that will acknowledge the remarkable progress in Philippines-United States ties and the enduring commitment on both sides to further strengthen the alliance.