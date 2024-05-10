President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his approval of the French government’s decision to participate in military exercises in the West Philippine Sea.

This move, he believes, underscores the growing global support for the Philippines amid its ongoing tensions with China.

In a statement released by Malacañang today, May 10, President Marcos conveyed his gratitude for the international backing the Philippines has received concerning the WPS dispute.

He said this during an interview at a state financial aid distribution event in General Santos City.

“Kami’y nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga iba’t-ibang bansa kahit na nanggagaling sa malayo pa ngunit sila ay handang tumulong sa atin,” Marcos said.

“At kapag tayo’y nagkaproblema, very supportive sila hindi lamang sa salita kung hindi pati na sa mga tinatawag na joint cruises,” he added.

President Marcos stressed that the support the country receives is vital for maintaining peace and stability in the WPS.

He emphasized that international assistance is crucial to ensuring freedom of navigation in the region and to avoiding disruptions in the global economy.