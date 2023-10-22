President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has secured a $120-million memorandum of understanding that would establish a 500-person capacity training facility in the country to upskill Filipino workers in the construction industry during the ASEAN-GCC Summit held in Riyadh.

The summit provided an opportunity to highlight the Philippines’ longstanding commitment to a rules-based international order, essential for maintaining peace, security, and stability in a region that encompasses two of the world’s most vibrant sea-lanes for trade and communication.

“The facility aims to train at least 3,000 Filipinos a year and more than 15,000 in the next 5 years, ready for deployment at any time,” Marcos said.

The six GCC member countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam compose the ASEAN.

Marcos said that three business-to-business agreements were also discussed among Saudi and Philippine human resource companies ‘for the training and employment of Filipinos across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, hotel, restaurant, and catering, as well as maintenance and operations, among other sectors.

“These agreements are expected to generate more than USD4.2 billion and additional 220,000 jobs for Filipinos over the next few years,” he said.

Marcos also reported that the outstanding bilateral issues with Kuwait were resolved on the sidelines of the Summit, which included working on lifting the deployment ban on Filipino workers

“Now, that will end and we will now return to the normal state of affairs with the Kuwaiti government,” he said.

The President also had the chance to engage in a meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, describing their discussion as “very encouraging,” as the government of Saudi Arabia pledged anticipated capital investments in the Philippines.

“We exchanged views on issues of common concern to our two countries, and I expressed hope that we can sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges as we expand cooperation in key areas of mutual benefit to our peoples,” Marcos said.

Marcos arrived at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.