President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed Thursday that he has received “many requests and proposals” from the US government a week after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines.

In an interview with the press, Marcos said that most of the proposals were in line with the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) which was discussed during Harris’ courtesy call at the Malacañang.

“Yes, we covered that and many more subjects. But essentially, on the security, ‘yun tinitingnan natin ‘yung kanilang pino-propose, ‘yung mga joint exercises, and EDCA, the use of our bases, all of these. We are in the middle of that,” Marcos admitted

Marcos underscored that these requests and proposals are now being studied.

“So all of that is under study now to see what is really feasible and what will be the most useful for the defense of Philippine territory,” the President said.

Earlier, National Security Adviser Secretary Clarita Carlos announced that Marcos had already convened a group to study and review the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the US.

According to Carlos, the group is composed of representatives from the National Security Council (NSC), the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Marcos also noted that the treaty is constantly being reviewed and negotiated.

“Well, the Mutual Defense Treaty is continuously under negotiation and under evolution. I always call it it’s an evolution because things are changing,” he said.

