President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. remained optimistic on the role in the gaming industry of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to maintain its commitment to ensure responsible practices while maintaining significance to the society during its 40th anniversary celebration Tuesday.

“Certainly, PAGCOR has made an indelible mark in our society with its undeniable contribution to nation-building,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that remained positive on PAGCOR’s significant contributions to nation-building in terms of the country’s tourism sector, job creation, extending social services to marginalized sectors and supporting the government’s key programs.

“Let this anniversary therefore be a call to the future—a future where PAGCOR is at the front and center in reshaping the gaming landscape with responsible practices, unwavering integrity, and a steadfast commitment to combating illicit activities,” Marcos said.

Marcos cited the immense resources of PAGCOR as one of the government owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) that it could be a set new standards to continue its role in the gaming industry to not only attain financial success, but can also create a social impact.

“May you remain a shining example of what it means to be workers at PAGCOR—individuals who stand firm in their dedication to service, excellence, and integrity, [and] who are determined to leave their mark not only in the gaming industry, but in our society as a whole,” Marcos said.

Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR chairman, said that the total contributions to nation building (CNB) of PAGCOR would be amounted to around P607 billion for the last four decades.

On 2011, Tengco said PAGCOR’s total dividend remittances was reached up to P64 billion.

Under the Marcos Administration, Tengco said that the PAGCOR’s total CNB totaled to P45 billion as PAGCOR had planned to remit P70 billion by the end of 2023.

PAGCOR has been allocating funds for the establishment of public school classrooms, multi-purpose evacuation centers, and grants of assistance or subsidy to institutions, government offices and individuals.

PAGCOR maintain support to fund the Universal Health Care, the Philippines Sports Commission, and the Dangerous Drugs Board.