President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the adoption of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership campaign, which calls for a deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government and fosters the commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.

In a two-page memorandum circular dated July 3, 2023, and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the President directed all national government agencies (NGAs) and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs), to adopt the “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) campaign in their programs, activities and projects.

“Now, therefore, the launch of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign, which shall be part of the National Government’s branding and communications strategy, is hereby ordered,” said Bersamin, who memorandum circular (MC) No. 24 on July 3, 2023, that was published in the Official Gazette.

All NGAs and instrumentalities, including GOCCs and SUCs, shall adopt the ‘”Bagong Pilipinas logo, which was also approved, and incorporate the same in their letterheads, websites, official social media accounts, and other documents and instruments pertaining to flagship programs of the government, according to the memorandum.

The “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign, according to the Palace, serves as the overarching theme of the administration of President Marcos characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society with the objective to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino.

The Bagong Pilipinas logo depicts various stages of development in the Philippines’ journey towards its aspirations for the future.

The three red stripes symbolize major development periods throughout history: the post-war agricultural and rural development; the post-colonial period; and the current metropolitan development.

The two blue stripes symbolize the goals for the future – a progressive Philippines that leverages technological advancement in pursuing sustainable industrial development.

The rising sun signifies the dawn of a new Philippines, symbolizing our desire to take the center stage in the global market and community of nations.

The weave pattern illustrates the interconnectedness and unity of the Filipino people, as the vision of a Bagong Pilipinas can only be achieved through collective effort, collaboration, and a shared commitment to progress. Just as individual strands come together to form a strong and intricate weave, the Filipino people, with their diverse backgrounds, talents, and rich cultural heritage, contribute to the strength of the nation.

The logo was produced internally by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and underwent complete staff work to ensure adherence to the heraldic code.

The PCO said it was accomplished without any cost to the government.