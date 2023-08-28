President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recognized the contribution of the late former Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in promoting the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as he paid tribute to the unsung heroes who dedicated their lives to public service during the commemoration of the National Heroes day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday morning.

The President said that Secretary Ople was a perfect example of a true hero as she dedicated her life to promoting OFWs’ welfare.

“We must mention a dear and departed friend who we can only describe as well as a hero and that is our good friend who we just lost, Secretary Toots Ople. And she is a perfect example of what true heroism can be.

“She tirelessly dedicated the better part of her life to promote the welfare of our modern-day heroes,” Marcos said.

Secretary Ople died on August 22 at the age of 61.

Marcos also recognized the heroism of the electric lineman from Bacolod City, who braved typhoon Egay floods and risked his life to repair broken electrical wires to prevent the greater danger of electrocution and a farmer who prevailed over harsh weather and economic conditions to ensure a successful harvest.

He also acknowledged the heroic act of a teacher who strives not only to be a good teacher but also to be a patient and persevering multi-tasker in various activities.

Marcos also mentioned a teacher who lent a hand to an elderly neighbor in need during the ghastly wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Marcos also recognized the OFWs, whose remittances continue to serve as a strong pillar of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He recognized the remarkable contributions of Filipino heroes in shaping the Philippines, urging Filipinos not to forget them and to continue to tell the world the tales of their heroic deeds with genuine appreciation and of promise to emulate their actions and do better.

“We shall not take their heroism for granted. We will not spare ourselves of the moral duty to perpetuate the ideals that they have fought for, and to rectify the unsafe, inequitable, or exceptionally difficult conditions that necessitated their selfless deeds. Failing in our duty, their sacrifices would have been all in vain. Collectively, their heroic acts, small or large, go a long way and make our country and the world a better place. To them, we once again earnestly dedicate this special day,” Marcos said.

Marcos urged everyone to continue to tell and impart their courage and wisdom to the youth “to inspire them and strengthen the identity and cohesion” of the Philippines for the century to come.

“In our journey forward as a nation, we must break free from the notion that heroes are only those who have earned a place in the National Pantheon, immortalized in monuments, or those whose names are inscribed in streets, or whose lives are chronicled in biographies,” Marcos said.

On March 20, 1942, former President Jose P. Laurel signed Executive Order No. 20, which set the National Heroes Day on Nov. 30, which former President Elpidio Quirino later on reverted back to the last Sunday of August.

It was adopted by former President Corazon Aquino. Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, however, signed into law Republic Act No. 9492, placing the National Heroes Day observance on the last Monday of August as part of her “Holiday Economics” program in a bid to reduce work disruptions by moving holidays to the nearest Monday or Friday of the week.