President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed gratitude to the maritime industry for the unwavering support to the institution of the Philippine Marine Merchant Academy (PMMA) during the 200th graduation ceremony Thursday at the PMMA complex in San Narciso. Zambales.

Marcos said the government had always welcomed the private sector’s support in promoting quality maritime education and training that allows its industry to be more innovative. More resilient, and adaptive to the ever changing world,” Marcos said.

“I extend my profound gratitude to the private shipping industry for the support that the PMMA has received from the most important private sector partners. You are not only making a difference in the lives of these graduates. You are also elevating our capabilities as a maritime nation,” Marcos said in his speech.

As a partner by the private sector in the maritime industry, Marcos had called on “all government agencies to coordinate closely with the PMMA to facilitate what will make our maritime education ever more responsive to the needs of the nation, while ensuring that whatever steps we take will be in compliance with laws and regulations”.

Marcos said the achievements of maritime graduates would be good for the maritime industry that could give benefit to lives, their families and to the country.

“This feat represents all that you have brought to the table so that we may fulfill the goals that you have set for your lives. The success also represents all the good, that this investment will bring in the future. Expect breakthroughs for yourselves, for your families, and also for our country,” Marcos said.

PMMA students are subsidized by the government like those in the Philippine Military Academy and the Philippine National Police while taking the four-year course in the academy that they are expected to have good contributions to the society.

“Let that thought, and let the opportunity to make a change in our society propel you to excel further and to become the leaders that you were trained and meant to be. Again, with pride, as father of this nation, congratulations to the PMMA class of 2023,” Marcos said.

For 2023, PMMA has graduates of 224 belonging to the class of “Madasiklan” which stands for “Magting na may Dangal at Simbolo ng Kawal ng Karagatan”.

PMMA graduates had been known the international maritime industry around the world as one of the best to handle big ships crossing the Panama canal.