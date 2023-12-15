President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Friday that his administration will revisit the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution to make the Philippines more investment-friendly.

“We keep talking about economic provisions that are getting in the way with some of the potential investors that we are trying to bring to the Philippines,” Marcos said

“What we are looking at here is the opportunity cost of those who would like to invest here but somehow the laws that derived from the Constitution when it comes to the economic provisions do not allow them to or make it non-viable for them,” he added.

He stressed that the existing economic provisions have deterred potential investors from proceeding with their operations in the country.

“My primary interest is to try to make our country an investment-friendly place. That’s why the study is really not about the Constitution. It’s about what we need to do: what we need to change so that these potential investors will come to the Philippines,” Marcos said.

During the term of former President Fidel V. Ramos, there were attempt to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution to encourage foreign investors but failed.