President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the P 5.768 trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2024 at the Malacañang Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

“Implementation delay and illegal deviations inflict the same havoc of denying the people of the progress and development that they deserve. So, with this reminder comes the most important budget commandment that we must all receive. We are working for the people not for ourselves. We are working for the country not for ourselves,” Marcos said.

He was calling on agencies to carry out the expenditure program lawfully and to honor the taxpayers who made the next year’s budget possible.

The President reminded the government agencies implementing the expenditure program to fight red tape “that leads to underspending and overspending that disregards legal guardrails,” emphasizing further that these are ‘two sides of the same coin.’

He said the signing ceremony was the renewal of the government’s annual social contract with taxpayers, that what they had paid faithfully would be rebated to them in full.

Marcos said the 2024 national budget would detail the administration’s battle plan in fighting poverty and combating illiteracy, in producing food and ending hunger, in protecting our homes and securing our border, in keeping people healthy, in creating jobs and funding livelihood.

Marcos said that it was not only intended to pay for the overhead of the government’s bureaucratic operations but also to fund the elimination of problems that the nation must overcome.

“We can be reckless, take the easy path, borrow, let our children pick today’s tab up tomorrow. But debt is not the kind of inheritance that we want to leave those who will come after us. Good fiscal stewardship imposes upon us the discipline not to be led into the temptation of bloating what we owe. Good government dictates upon us the duty to spend the appropriations we have cobbled together for the correct purposes, the right way, on time, and on budget,” Marcos said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno underscored that the swift enactment of the GAA 2024 was a testament to the strong collaboration and firm resolve of Marcos, Jr.’s administration and members of both Houses of Congress to accelerate economic growth in the country.

“With this budget, we are well-equipped to continue the pursuit of economic transformation achieved under the FY 2023 National Budget and further accelerate our push towards realizing the socio-economic development goals of the Marcos, Jr. administration,” Diokno said.

The 2024 National Budget was crafted according to the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) and would prioritize expenditures in line with Marcos, Jr.’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda and the objectives specified under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

Marcos had allocated the highest budget for the Social Services and Economic Services Sectors that aimed to resolve to reduce poverty, foster infrastructure and human capital development, and steer the country back on a higher growth trajectory.

The P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024 is 9.5 percent higher than the previous fiscal year.