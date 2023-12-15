President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has urged government agencies to enhance efforts to ensure adequate water supply, particularly in areas that will be adversely affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

“With the El Niño projected to last until the second quarter of 2024, we must prioritize the repair of water pipes to prevent leakages and the completion of ongoing water supply projects to ensure that we have adequate supply. And so, let us call upon the pertinent government agencies to intensify their vigilance in overseeing the construction of water supply facilities, particularly in regions grappling with water scarcity,” Marcos said Friday.

Marcos made the call as he led the inauguration of Maynilad’s Poblacion Water Treatment Plant (WTP) as he acknowledged the timeliness of the project, given the ongoing El Niño that was forecasted to last until the second quarter of 2024.

He also encouraged the private sector to continue working with government to provide clean water supply to consumer across the country.

The P11 billion Poblacion WTP is Maynilad’s third facility that taps into Laguna Lake as an alternate raw water source. It aims to supply an additional 150 million liters per day (MLD) of water to consumers in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Cavite.

The facility is part of Maynilad’s P220-billion Service Enhancement Program from 2023 to 2027 that aims to promote water sustainability and climate resilience.

“As we confront present and future challenges, this project is a testament to the positive outcomes that we might achieve when the public and private sectors unite for a greater good. I invite the private sector once more to further explore opportunities to collaborate with the government in addressing our water supply challenges,” Marcos said.