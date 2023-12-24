President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued a new executive order that aims to strengthen protection mechanisms for the Lesbian Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community and provide them an avenue to participate in policy formulation of the government.

Executive Order No. 51 has reconstituted the existing Inter-Agency Committee on Diversity and Inclusion into the Diversity and Inclusion Committe to be led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Marcos said reinforcing the existing policy framework was needed “to ensure the country’s continued compliance with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

He said that the creation of the special committee on LGBTQIA+ aims to strengthen existing mechanisms to address the continued discrimination against the community and provide them an avenue to participate in policy formulation of the government.

The President added that the committee would continue to perform its functions under its existing mandates and may create, convene, and reorganize sub-committees, or working groups to assist in the performance of its functions, subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations.

The Special Committee on LGBTQIA+ Affairs is created under the Inter-Agency Committee with the rank of an Undersecretary with three members with the rank of Assistant Secretary, who shall all be appointed by the President from among members of the LGBTQIA+ community.



