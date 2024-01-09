President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. On Monday said he is pleased with the government’s successes in the fight against illegal drugs at the grassroots level.

“Na-ireport ng PNP na we have successfully confiscated an estimated P10.4 billion pesos worth of illegal drugs in 2023. Masasabi natin na 27,968 na barangay ay naideklara na na drug-cleared. Magandang progreso ito sa grassroots level dahil ang mga barangay ay pag nasabi natin ay cleared ‘yan, madali nang i-monitor at maayos na ang patakbo doon. Siyempre, lagi rin natin tinitingnan ‘yung rehab—‘yung prevention na hindi na pumasok ‘yung mga kababayan natin sa masasamang ugali tungkol dito sa drugs at kung sino man ang nasubo na ay bibigyan natin ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng mga rehabilitation center,” Marcos said.

The Marcos administration has made inroads in addressing illegal drugs at the local level and worked with 50 provinces, 1,160 municipalities, and 30 cities in implementing the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADACs).

“Nakapaggawa tayo ng 74 in-patient treatment and rehabilitation facilities to provide a path to recovery for those who want to break free from their addiction,” Marcos said.

Aside from confiscating around P10.4 billion worth of illegal drugs from January to December 2023 and clearing more than 27,000 barangays of narcotics, The Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

The PNP said they arrested 56,495 suspects after conducting more than 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations.

Marcos’s focused on new approach to address illegal drugs by focusing on rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs for the youth.