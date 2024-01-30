A war of words has erupted between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte following what many believed was intended to be a prayer but instead turned into what appeared to be an anti-government rally in Davao last Sunday.

In response to reporters’ questions during an ambush interview, Marcos vehemently denied Duterte’s claim that he is a drug user.

“I think it’s the Fentanyl. Fentanyl is the strongest pain killer that you can buy. It is highly addictive and it has very serious side effects, and PRRD has been taking the drug for a very long time now,” Marcos said.

“When was the last time he told us that he was taking Fentanyl? Mga five, six years ago, something like that. After five, six years, it has to affect him kaya palagay ko, kaya nagkakaganyan. So, you know, I hope his doctors take better care of him than this – hindi pinababayaan itong mga nagiging problema,” Marcos said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) contradicted Duterte’s allegation by releasing a statement in which they stated that Marcos had never been included in their list of individuals involved in narcotics.

The strain in the relationship between these former political allies has been instigated by a series of political events, such as Congress rejecting Vice President Sara Duterte’s substantial intelligence fund allocation and the ongoing effort to modify the Constitution through a people’s initiative process.