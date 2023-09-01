President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hailed the endeavors of the local government units and other stakeholders that played a role in what he described as a successful implementation of the Whole-of-Nation approach to end local communist armed conflict, which resulted in the declaration of Palawan and the city of Puerto Princesa City as “insurgency-free.”

Marcos was present in town to oversee the proclamation of the province as free from insurgency and to initiate the commencement of the National Peace Consciousness Month festivities.

During the event, he announced that Palawan has achieved freedom from insurgency, based on recommendations derived from previous resolutions put forth by the Mimaropa Regional Peace and Order Council, the Provincial Peace and Order Council, and the provincial government of Palawan.

“I recognize supportive and collaborative efforts of the regional and provincial task force of the task force ELCAC, the Provincial Peace and Order to Council, its partner agencies in the people of the province for the successful implementation on the whole of nation approach on local communist armed conflict which has led to this insurgency free status for Palawan island,” Marcos said in his speech.

“The milestone that we celebrate today epitomizes the commitment that you have put, to end the decades long insurgency in the area through the provision of national integration program for former rebels and the promotion of the island’s peace and security,” he added.

Similarly, the President mentioned that the triumph of the peace process, exemplified by the elucidations provided by the local government unit through their presentations highlighting diverse achievements, demonstrates that comparable outcomes can be attained in different regions of the nation.

He emphasized that the engagement of various sectors is a crucial element in ensuring the success of the program.

“Nandyan siguro ang sekreto kung bakit naging matagumpay ito dahil lahat ng lipunan ay kasama na ngayon sa peace process. Kung dati ay rebelde at mga sundalo at pulis lang, kaya napakahirap na maabot ang pagkakaintindihan at maibalik sa ating lipunan ang mga naging rebelde, ngayon ay marami nang idinagdag na features that helped us and bring us to this day that we can commemorate the declaration of areas as insurgency free,” Marcos stated.

“Unang una dyan, ay yung tinatawag natin na whole of nation approach kung saan hindi lamang sundalo at pulis ang kaharap ng mga rebelde kundi pati na ang lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan sa pagdadala ng serbisyo na kinakailangan doon sa mga komunidad,” he elaborated.

The province of Palawan was initially declared insurgency-free through a joint resolution adopted by the PPOC and the Provincial Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) in December 2022.

The PPOC and PTF-ELCAC stated in their resolution that, with the implementation of Executive Order No. 70 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, which established the NTF-ELCAC, rebel groups in the province were significantly diminished. This was achieved either through the voluntary surrender of their members or by being neutralized through targeted military operations conducted by the Western Command’s operating units.

Former rebels who surrendered also emphasized the government’s endeavors to reintegrate them into society through the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) and the national government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP). Moreover, essential services were extended to the communities through the community service programs of Wescom.

Marcos said the insurgency-free status of the province plays an integral part for the province to further develop its economy through the tourism industry which is its primary enterprise.

“Your local government officials have many plans already na talagang matagal nang gustong gawin, ngunit yung iba ay hindi pa magawa dahil may gulo pa na konti. Butnow that we are able to declare, because even if there is only a few, alam naman natin na Palawan is very tourist sensitive, sasabihin nila may nangyari sa Jolo, sabit ang Palawan dahil ang mga turistang pupunta dito dahil nga sasabihin magulo sa Pilipinas,” Marcos told reporters in an interview.

“And now that we are able to wave that flag, masasabi natin na Palawan is (insurgency) free, then Palawan has already a very large part of all our plans for transformation of our economy, tourism plays a very large part and Palawan plays a large part in Philippine tourism,” he said.