President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has officially declared Oct. 30 of every year as “National Day of Charity” as part of the administration’s commitment to promote and uplift the lives of every Filipino under a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines), the Palace said on Saturday.

“Bagong Pilipinas, as the overarching theme of the Administration’s brand of governance and leadership, calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity, and social responsibility among Filipinos,” Marcos said in Proclamation 598.

Under the two-page proclamation, the President tasked the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) with leading the planning, coordination, and supervision of the annual observance of the National Day of Charity, as well as identifying the programs, activities, and projects for the celebration.

The proclamation highlighted the PCSO’s dedication to fulfillng its mandate through the provision of medical services, the conduct of free medical and dental services, the establishment of an outpatient clinic, and its partnerships with qualified government and non-government welfare institutions/agencies that promote the well-being of the marginalized sectors of society.

All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, financial institutions, and state universities and colleges are directed and encouraged to participate in the observance of the “National Day of Charity.”

Likewise, all local government units, non-government organizations, and the private sector are directed to do the same.

Marcos cited Section 9, Article II of the Constitution, which mandates the promotion of a just and dynamic social order to ensure the prosperity and independence of the nation, and free the people from poverty through policies that provide social services, promote full employment, and improve the standard of living and quality of life for all.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation 598 on June 13. (PNA)