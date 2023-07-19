To institutionalize the public housing system, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered national government agencies, as well as the entire local government units to submit an inventory of public lands to be used in the housing program of the administration.

Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) No. 34 declaring the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) as a flagship program of the government.

“The DHSUD (Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development), as the primary government entity responsible for the management of housing and human settlements in the country, shall be the lead implementing agency of the Program,” Marcos said.

Marcos directed all national government agencies, local government units, and other government entities to support and cooperate with DHSUD to ensure the successful implementation of 4PH program.

According to the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the country’s housing need estimates have accumulated to 6.8 million in 2017-2022.

In his EO, Marcos tasked DHSUD to identify national and local government lands suitable for housing and human settlements in coordination with concerned NGAs and LGUs, and undertake the required activities for their development.

With regard to public lands, the DHSUD is mandated to recommend to the President, through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the issuance of proclamations declaring public lands as alienable and disposable, for housing and human settlement purposes.

“The inventory of lands shall include government-owned idle lands or lands that have not been used for the purposes for which they have been originally reserved or set aside for at least 10 years, and on which no improvements have been made by the owner as certified by the concerned LGU,”the EO reads.

Also, the Land Registration Authority (LRA) was assigned to assist the government agencies in the preparation of their respective inventories by providing a list of titles and the corresponding certified true copies thereof that are registered in the name of said agencies.

According to the EO, the DHSUD would acquire ownership and administration of the identified lands of concerned agencies for housing and human settlement purposes and immediately carry out the development of those lands.

The funding requirements for the EO’s implementation would come from the current available appropriations of concerned agencies.

The funding requirement for the succeeding years of program implementation would be included in the annual budget as approved by Congress.

DHSUD launched the program to address the need for decent housing and to build on the potential impact of a robust sector on the growing economy.

To ensure the success of the 4PH program, the Marcos administration acknowledged the need to strengthen the DHSUD and its key shelter agencies and ensure the support of NGAs and LGUs.