President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to the current front-runner in the Indonesian presidential elections, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, ahead of his expected proclamation.

In a phone call to Subianto, President Marcos said he is looking forward to strengthening traditional ties with Indonesia. “I would be very interested to meet with you to go into some details,” Marcos told Prabowo.

Prabowo replied to Marcos expressing a similar sentiment. “I am looking forward to working with you. Philippine-Indonesia relationship has many common interests. I like to know what you are thinking. I hope to meet you as soon as possible,” Prabowo told Marcos over the phone.

Marcos expressed hope that Prabowo will continue the relationship established between his administration and the leadership of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Subianto currently enjoys a wide margin based on exit polls during the national elections held February 14. Official results are not due until at least a month later.