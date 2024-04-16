President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. assured on Monday the administration’s commitment to protect the welfare and lives of journalists during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

The head of state marked the occasion as the first Philippine president in nearly a decade to participate in the FOCAP forum, continuing a legacy initiated by his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., who was the inaugural country leader to attend the event 50 years ago.

Marcos emphasized the essential role of the press, stating, “The primary function of the media is to hold those in power accountable, while also freely commending those who merit recognition.”

He stated that the administration collectively aims to ensure that the press holds those in positions of authority accountable.

He pointed out that the role of the media is not to offer applause indiscriminately but to reserve praise for those who truly merit it.

“Along with that stance is our collective goal of protecting the welfare and lives of journalists,” the chief executive added.

Marcos reaffirmed the government’s dedication to securing justice for journalists who have been killed while performing their noble duties.

He also assured that the safety of media workers throughout the nation would be upheld by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

“Rest assured that this government, through the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, is always on top of ensuring a safe environment for media practitioners in the country,” Marcos said.