President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipino artists and talents to pursue their dreams with conviction, urging them to break through barriers and refine their skills as part of the Bagong Pilipinas initiative aimed at fostering a supportive environment for the nation’s creative minds during the 16th Ani ng Dangal held at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on Tuesday.

“Rest assured, your government in the Bagong Pilipinas will create a nurturing environment that will see your talent fully and finally bloom. We know that art can only flourish under an atmosphere of freedom, and under Bagong Pilipinas, this is something that we will guarantee,” Marcos said.

The “Ani ng Dangal” serves as the annual culmination of National Arts Month in February, recognizing Filipino artists or groups, either natural-born or citizens, who have earned international recognition and awards in various disciplines such as architecture, cinema, dance, dramatic arts, literature, music, visual arts, folk arts, and broadcast arts throughout the preceding year.

Marcos praised this year’s exemplary awardees who brought pride, joy, and honor to the country, showcasing great culture and arts performances, locally or internationally.

“For you represent the best of your craft, your luminous performances here and abroad showcasing the best that our country can offer. It is time that you are honored by your own, in your homeland, to which you have given so much pride and joy,” Marcos said.

Marcos also thanked the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) for leading the annual awarding rites and spearheading the preservation, development and promotion of Philippine arts and culture.