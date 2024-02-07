Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the administration plans to push ahead with the Mindanao Railway Project despite China’s withdrawal of funding support for the project previously committed during the Duterte administration.

Bautista said they will try to look for other foreign funding for the estimated P86.1 billion, which is already underway with various pre-construction activities in Davao City, Digos, and Tagum.

“We decided to pursue Phase 1 of the MRP despite the withdrawal of prior funding commitments from the government of China. While looking for funding sources, various pre-construction activities show we are not dropping the project,” Bautista said.

Bautista said the DOTr had already coordinated with the finance department to seek alternative funding sources, such as official development assistance (ODA) from other foreign governments and international financial institutions.

Bautista said that land acquisitions were already ongoing along the target alignment from Tagum to Digos via Davao City. Furthermore, the project has identified resettlement sites for displaced residents, with villages currently in various stages of construction.

“The Tagum Train Village is scheduled for turnover to its future residents in the coming months. Livelihood programs are also being prepared for affected families,” Bautista said.

Bautista said that with a project cost of P81.6 billion, the Mindanao Railway Project Phase 1 has a length of 100.2 kilometers consisting of eight stations.

Once operational, the rail line is expected to serve 122,000 passengers daily and reduce travel time from Tagum City to Digos City to one hour from the current three hours, according to Bautista.

Bautista said the MRP Phase 1 Tagum-Davao-Digos line would concretize the master rail plan for connecting the entire island of Mindanao.

“Once the entire Mindanao Railway Project is completed, the 1,544-kilometer rail system will connect key provinces such as Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao, and Malaybalay and pump up Mindanao’s economic boom,” Bautista said.