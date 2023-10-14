To achieve total national fiber backbone connectivity by 2026, Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Jeffrey Dy explained Saturday at a press forum that the Marcos administration has two connectivity projects—Free Wi-Fi and the National Fiber Backbone.

“The National Fiber Backbone is now 70 percent (accomplished) in Luzon. Ang target is by 2026 matapos natin from North Luzon to Mindanao and hopefully we are also inviting investors so that they can establish additional cable landing stations off the tip of Mindanao as a redundancy kasi most of our cable landing stations are actually concentrated in Luzon and then there are a few in Visayas,” Dy said.

Dy explained that the Marcos administration had made efforts to provide free Wi-Fi connections to all barangays, as they had invited investors to participate in the administration’s Internet connectivity projects.

Discussing the national program, he mentioned the government’s fiber backbone, a secondary platform in addition to those provided by commercial fiber laid out by public telecommunication entities like PLDT, Globe, and Converge. This network covers 28,000 kilometers of fiber in the entire country.

Regarding completion progress in Luzon (70%), Dy indicated that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) would commence Phase Two and Three, with procurement activities taking place this year. He mentioned that by 2024, they aimed to cover Visayas and Mindanao.

In terms of free Wi-Fi, the target was to establish 110,000 sites by the end of 2026 or by the middle of 2027, with an estimated cost of P50 billion—a significant government investment.

He also pointed out that the law mandated DICT to provide free Wi-Fi in public places, including parks, municipal halls, public schools, state universities and colleges (SUCs), and other facilities.

Dy noted that the national government had already launched the very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) for 438 sites.

He said the DICT planned to establish this year more than 8,000 free Wi-Fi sites to cover GIDA barangays.

“By next year, ang target po natin ay 15,000 barangays. We are hoping to cover 110,000 sites all in all – ibig sabihin, may mga barangay that will have more than one or two sites sa free Wi-Fi,” Dy said.