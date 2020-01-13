March 15 civil service exams now closed to new applicants

Marissa Barba, CSCFO said Saturday they have reached the maximum number of applicants that can be accommodated at the testing center, with 3,500 as of January 10.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) field office in Palawan is no longer accepting applicants for March 15 professional and non-professional exam.

Marissa Barba, CSCFO said Saturday they have reached the maximum number of applicants that can be accommodated at the testing center, with 3,500 as of January 10.

“We have closed filing on January 10, 2020, as we have already reached the maximum [of applicants],” she said.

The next examination will be on August 9, 2020, and filing period will be from May 11 to June 10.

