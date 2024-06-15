Quezon town took home the championship in the mainland category, followed by Taytay as the 1st runner-up and Aborlan securing the 2nd runner-up position in the Float Competition held on June 14 as part of the grand opening of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival and the celebration of the 122nd anniversary of the province’s civil government.

The municipality of Quezon’s float is elaborately adorned with intricate designs and cultural symbols, prominently featuring the Manunggul Jar, an archaeological gem that was found in Tabon Caves, as its central motif. The jar is known for its detailed craftsmanship, particularly the figures on its lid, which depict a boat with two human figures.

The name “QUEZON” is displayed in large, ornate letters at the base of the float, making it clear which municipality it represents.

In the islands category, Araceli emerged victorious, with Balabac and Cuyo finishing as 1st and 2nd runner-ups respectively.

The winners of each category received substantial cash rewards, with the mainland and islands category champions each taking home ₱400,000. The 1st runner-ups were awarded ₱300,000, while the 2nd runner-ups received ₱200,000. Participants that did not place in these categories still received a consolation prize of ₱100,000.

Additionally, in the open category, Asiano was declared the champion, winning a prize of ₱100,000. Tribu Sugbuanon and Brgy. San Miguel followed, earning ₱75,000 and ₱65,000 for 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. The non-winners in this category also received ₱50,000 each as a consolation prize.