For the longest time, dogs have proven to be man’s best friend. However, when the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, followed by another 7.6-magnitude earthquake, jolted southern Turkiye and Syria on Monday, February 6, they proved to be life savers.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı, also abbreviated as AFAD) rescue dog Kopuk was able to find and save six earthquake victims, including 60-year-old Meral Nakir, who was found under the rubble of a six-storey building.

Reacting to sounds, Kopuk led the rescue team to Nakir’s location. After over 20 hours of clearing debris, Nakir was rescued and immediately brought to the hospital.

A private hunting dog, Alex, joins his fur parent Ugur Sahin as they volunteer to join the rescue operations.

In an interview with Daily Sabah, Sahin shared that the earthquake also affected his family. After evacuating them from danger, he thought of helping out other victims with the aid of his dog.

Mexico’s K9 unit boarding a plane to Turkiye. | Photo from Mexico Secretary of National Defense FB Page

“We came back to the earthquake zone voluntarily with our equipment. We participated in the rescue operations with my dog Alex. He is a trained and very intelligent dog. He sat in the debris where the first body was found for a while. My dog is a hunting dog and is quite sensitive to smell,” Sahin reportedly said.

As help pours over Turkiye, countries like Germany, Ireland, Bulgaria, Mexico, South Korea, and the United States, sent out their trained K9 units to aid in the rescue operations.

Karsten Berns, a computer scientist and head of the Robotic Systems Chair at the Rhineland-Palatinate Technical University in Kaiserslau-Landau who has developed robots to facilitate swift rescue operations, concedes to what dogs can do in this scenario.

“One clear advantage of the rescue dogs is that they are not just prototypes but can be used here and now. Dogs can smell sweat, hormones, blood, excrement or even people’s breath. When they have sniffed out someone lying under the rubble, they bark and paw at the spot,” Berns was quoted to have said in an interview with Deutsche Welle

Screen capture of stock image website Alamy

“Unlike rescue robots, they need neither electricity nor the internet but only water and food. And the robots are not yet sophisticated enough to beat the nose of a good sniffer dog,” he added.

Meanwhile, Agence France Presse (AFP) fact checked some of the photos circulating in social media that were supposedly taken during this week’s devastation.

“A reverse image search revealed the pictures were part of a series that Czech photographer Jaroslav Noska uploaded to the platform Alamy in October 2018,” AFP reported.

