Nicole Lindsay Ramos, representing the Mga Manininda ng Puerto Princesa Incorporated (MMPPI) emerged as the Miss Puerto Princesa 2022 during the grand coronation night on Thursday (March 3) at the Hari Hall of Princesa Garden Island Resort and Spa.

Along with Ramos are the first winners of the crown North Ambassadress, Liezle Sualog of Macarascas, and South AmbassadresscMiss Inagawan Myra Sabado.

They were followed by first runner-up Miss Tiniguiban Almera Rosadenio, and second runner-up Miss Sta. Monica Jonamie Mangcucang for this year’s pageant.

On the most awaited segment of the night, the Question and Answer portion, Ramos answered the question ‘Sa mga beauty pageant, paano mo masasabing standout ang isang kandidata?’

- Advertisement -

“For me, what makes a candidate standout among other candidates is when she has a substance. She has been doing it to serve the people, and also has humility. And I can probably say that I have those qualities. Because for years, I have been serving the people through campus journalism. I will continue to do so with my chosen profession, which is to be a future educator. Although I was hesitant to join this pageant, I’ve chosen to do so because I wanted to represent the Mga Manininda ng Puerto Princesa Incorporated. I want to prove to the people that even women from supermarkets have a substance and can stand here. We are not only… that you can call pampalengke lang. We have a substance. We have what it takes to be a beauty queen, and can serve the people, can influence other women, and can be a role model in our community,” Ramos said for her winning answer.

During the competition, ten women were selected as the semi-finalists who shared their thoughts on the different questions thrown by the judges, mostly related to women empowerment. Completing the t0p 10 were representatives of Bancao-Bancao, Binduyan, Kamuning, Sta. Lourdes, and San Miguel.

At the end of the night, Miss Inagawan expressed elation for being selected as the first South Ambassadress of Miss Puerto Princesa.

“Sobrang nanginginig ako. First time kong tumapak sa ganito kalaking entablado tapos… sa dami naming sumali sa South, apat kami, hindi ko po akalain na isa po ako sa dalawang papasok sa top 10 tapos masusungkit ko pa yong korona ng Miss South Ambassadress. Sobrang saya lang po na hindi ko po kayang i-explain.” Miss Inagawan said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Miss Macarascas said winning of the Miss North Ambassadress crown was unexpected, since she was only joining and winning the pageants in the barangay level.

“Unexpected po siya since sa barangay lang naman po kasi talaga ako nananalo. Dati sa barangay lang po ako nagco-compete, bale sobrang nakaka-proud po kasi yong isang PWD (person with disability) member na gaya ko, binigyan ng pagkakataon ng Miss Puerto Princesa Organization na makasali dito at the same time manalo po.” Miss Macarascas said.

Sualog encourages everyone to set her as an example, especially to the women and the PWD members, to not be afraid to show their talents.

Othe minor awards were bagged by Miss San Miguel as Best in Long Gown, and Miss Tiniguiban as Best in Swimsuit. Miss San Miguel also brought home the special awards Miss Tatak ni Tatang and Miss Petalmoneca, while Miss Bancao-Bancao is Miss Hue Hotel.