The Manila Water Foundation (MWF) is taking a leading role in providing support to communities in Palawan and the remote Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea through their event, “Mga Alon ng Kalinga at Pag-asa.”

The event on December 20, which aims to address critical needs in these communities, received a warm welcome from various partners and stakeholders.

Jocot de Dios, president and CEO of Manila Water Company and president of MWF, extended a heartfelt welcome to Brigadier General Ramon Zagala, commander of the Civil Relations Service Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSR-AFP).

Christian Baluca, head of the Public Policy and Public Relations Department at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), delivered the welcome remarks on behalf of MWSS Administrator Engineer Leonor Cleofas.

MWF expressed its deep gratitude to its valued partners, including One Meralco Foundation, P&G, Pascual Laboratories, Philusa Corporation, Pioneer Adhesives Foundation, Inc., Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), and Lixil SATO.

The CSR-AFP will play an important role in facilitating the safe transport and handover of the donated resources to families, fisherfolk, and security frontliners in Palawan.

As part of its commitment, MWF will soon deliver two refrigerated drinking fountains, 15 units of WASHup! Hand Washing Stations, and a rain catchment unit to barangays in Palawan, as well as the Pag-asa Island Elementary School.

Looking ahead, “Mga Alon ng Kalinga at Pag-asa” anticipates a surge of water access, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) partnerships in 2024 with Airbus Helicopters, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

WASH projects will also be implemented by the Civil Military Operations Unit – NCR of the Philippine Navy, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Bureau of Muslim Cultural Affairs, and Odyssey Foundation, Inc.

The synergies created by “Mga Alon ng Kalinga at Pag-asa” exemplify Manila Water Foundation’s unwavering commitment to its mission of ensuring access to WASH services for all communities.

MWF said this collaborative effort serves as a testament to the power of partnerships in making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.